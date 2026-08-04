Allah Rakha Pepsi’s daughters ask Sohail Ahmed: ‘Please don’t disrespect us publicly’

LAHORE – The daughters of late Pakistani comedian Allah Rakha Pepsi have expressed disappointment over comments made by senior actor and comedian Sohail Ahmed, urging him not to discuss their family’s private matters publicly.

In a recent interview, Allah Rakha Pepsi’s youngest daughter recalled that her father had introduced Sohail Ahmed to them when she was a child, describing him as a family elder.

“He was like an uncle to us, equal to a father. We respectfully request him not to humiliate us on social media,” she said.

She appealed to Sohail Ahmed not to tarnish her late father’s reputation, saying, “My father was a respected man, and by the grace of God, he had dignity. Please do not embarrass our family before the media.”

She added that her father had endured many hardships during his lifetime and deserved to rest in peace after his passing.

The family’s response came after Sohail Ahmed praised Allah Rakha Pepsi as an outstanding actor while discussing the circumstances surrounding his death. Sohail Ahmed had said the comedian suffered a heart attack during a shooting session and claimed he had been deeply distressed following his daughter’s divorce.

Allah Rakha Pepsi died on July 6 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while filming.