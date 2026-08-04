Pakistan boxer Qudrat Ullah goes missing in Glasgow before team’s return

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan boxer Qudrat Ullah, who represented the country at the Commonwealth Games, failed to return home with the national team from Glasgow, Scotland, with the Pakistan Boxing Federation confirming that he has gone missing.

According to reports, Qudrat Ullah disappeared around six hours before the team’s scheduled departure for Pakistan. Team members were instructed to gather in the hotel lobby at 9am, but when officials went to his room to call him, he was nowhere to be found.

Reports said the boxer was last seen in his room at around 2am. However, by morning there was no trace of him. His passport and return ticket were reportedly in the possession of the team manager, raising further questions about his disappearance.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation also confirmed that Qudrat Ullah is missing and said an investigation into the incident is underway.

This is not the first such case involving Pakistani athletes. During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, two Pakistani boxers also disappeared after separating from the national team.