Arshad Nadeem qualifies for Commonwealth Games javelin final

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final of the Commonwealth Games men’s javelin event, while fellow Pakistani athlete Mohammad Yasir Sultan failed to secure a place in the final.

Arshad booked his spot among the top 12 athletes after the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The men’s javelin final is scheduled to take place on Friday.

In the qualifying round, Arshad recorded a throw of 78.63 metres on his first attempt, fouled his second throw, and managed 75.65 metres with his third attempt.

Mohammad Yasir Sultan fouled his opening throw before registering 71.42 metres on his second attempt and 74.36 metres on his third, which was not enough to qualify for the final.

India’s Neeraj Chopra trailed Arshad after the opening round but improved with a 79.61-metre throw on his second attempt.

Meanwhile, in Mian Channu, a large number of residents gathered at Arshad Nadeem’s home to watch the qualification round. The atmosphere was celebratory as villagers assembled to cheer for the national hero and offered prayers for his success in the final.