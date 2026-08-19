India beat Pakistan 5-3, end their Hockey World Cup campaign

India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in their final group-stage match of the Hockey World Cup, ending Pakistan’s hopes of advancing to the tournament’s next stage.

India dominated the opening quarter, scoring twice while Pakistan failed to find the net to take a 2-0 lead.

India extended their advantage to 3-0 with another goal in the second quarter. Pakistan then staged a strong comeback, with Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan scoring to reduce the deficit to 3-2. India, however, restored their advantage before the end of the quarter and went into halftime leading 4-2.

India added another goal in the third quarter to make it 5-2, while Pakistan scored once in the final quarter. The comeback was not enough, however, as India secured a 5-3 victory.

Hannan Shahid scored twice for Pakistan, while Sufyan Khan scored the other goal.

Pakistan, making their return to the Hockey World Cup after eight years, failed to win a single match in the tournament. They suffered a 4-1 defeat against England, while their match against Wales ended in a 3-3 draw.