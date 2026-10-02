Mohammad Rizwan appears before NCCIA in cybercrime probe

LAHORE –Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Rizwan was summoned under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and was asked to cooperate with the forensic examination and analysis of a seized device.

He left the NCCIA office smiling without responding to questions from journalists.

Sources said a four-member NCCIA team will question Rizwan. The investigation team comprises one deputy director and three inspectors.

Rizwan has appeared before the NCCIA previously as well. The agency has also issued notices to him regarding the forensic examination and analysis of his mobile phone.