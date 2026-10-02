How to Apply for Punjab’s Premium Vehicle Registration Number Auction

LAHORE – If you are looking for unique vehicle number, now is the time to apply as Punjab opened online registration for its October 2026 premium number auction, letting motorists apply, choose their preferred registration mark and bid from home without visiting an Excise office.

Punjab Excise Department and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) are jointly running the latest auction through the province’s e-Auction system. Registration will remain open until October 31, 2026.

The facility is available for cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, allowing applicants to browse available numbers, choose the one they want and take part in the bidding process from their phone or computer.

Online number auction works

The process is fairly straightforward. Applicants can register through the official e-Auction platform or mobile application, check the numbers available for bidding and place their offers online.

Premium and attractive registration numbers have different minimum reserve prices depending on their category. Some highly sought-after numbers carry higher starting prices, while other available marks have lower reserve prices.

The system is designed to make the process easier for people who want a distinctive number without having to deal with lengthy office visits or informal agents.

One of the biggest changes is the ability to complete the bidding process remotely. From registration and number selection to placing a bid, applicants can handle the process digitally. The system is intended to make the allocation of premium registration marks more transparent while reducing the need for physical visits to government offices.

Overseas Pakistanis can also participate through the online platform, giving them a way to apply for preferred registration marks without being physically present in Punjab.

For anyone registering a new car, motorcycle or commercial vehicle, the October auction offers an opportunity to secure a distinctive registration number directly through the government’s digital system.