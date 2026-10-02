Reality behind Viral Suicide Bomber Claim at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

RIYADH – A shocking claim on social media sparked frenzy about a suicide bomber at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, and it quickly drew widespread attention, but Saudi authorities now clarified what actually happened, putting the viral reports to rest.

Saudi authorities stepped in to clear air over alarming reports circulating on social media about an alleged suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Officials said there was no suicide bombing attempt and no explosive vest was involved. Instead, a man was arrested after allegedly harassing people in the area and causing fear and panic among passersby.

🔴 BREAKING | Saudi Arabia: Saudi authorities deny reports of a suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Security forces arrested a man for harassing passersby and causing panic. Authorities said there was no suicide bombing. pic.twitter.com/7FXBCDQ5tn — Makkah Updates🕋 (@MakkahUpdate) October 2, 2026

Security authorities said the man was dealt with immediately after being detained. They also dismissed the claims circulating online about the incident, although they did not provide further information about the suspect.

The rumours had spread rapidly after social media posts claimed that a suspected suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest had approached the Holy Kaaba before being stopped by security personnel.

Drone Incident in Medina

The clarification from Makkah comes as Saudi Arabia faces a separate security incident in Medina. A Saudi-led coalition accused Yemen’s Houthi forces of launching a drone attack on a power distribution station that supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The reported attack took place on September 29. The coalition said one transformer was disabled, but the wider power network remained operational and electricity supplies were not disrupted across the area. Saudi authorities said an examination of the site and debris from the drone indicated that the Houthis were responsible.

Houthis have rejected the accusation, calling it false. A Houthi military source also alleged that Saudi Arabia was using the incident to distract attention from an earlier claim that the group had attempted to target Makkah.

The two developments come as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have picked up again following a period of relative calm after the UN-brokered truce in 2022.

Houthi forces have increased their military activity in Yemen and along the Red Sea, while Saudi Arabia continues to support forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government and has carried out airstrikes during periods of escalation.