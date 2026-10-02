ECP proposes December 14 for LG polls in Punjab

LAHORE – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed December 14 as the date for local government elections in Punjab and sent a draft election schedule to the province’s chief secretary.

According to the proposed schedule, candidates will be able to submit nomination papers from October 27 to October 30. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from November 2 to November 5.

Appeals against the nomination papers can be filed between November 7 and November 11, while election tribunals will decide the appeals from November 12 to November 16.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers until November 18. The final list of candidates will be displayed on November 19, followed by the allocation of election symbols on November 20.

Polling for the Punjab local government elections is proposed to be held on December 14, while returning officers will announce the results by December 17.

Additional Director General of the Election Commission Nadeem Qasim has written to the Punjab chief secretary, asking the provincial government to provide its feedback on the proposed schedule at the earliest.

Earlier, during a consultative meeting with the ECP, the Punjab government had proposed holding local government elections between December 15 and January 15, 2027.

The Election Commission accepted the provincial government’s proposal and subsequently prepared the draft election programme in light of the recommendation.