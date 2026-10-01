Senate committee orders probe into Sindh MDCAT 2026 results

KARACHI – The Senate Standing Committee on National Health has taken notice of complaints regarding the MDCAT 2026 examination process and results in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

The committee chairman took immediate notice of complaints raised by students and parents over the MDCAT results and directed the Ministry of Health to investigate the examination process and results.

According to a letter issued by the committee, the Ministry of Health has been asked to form an empowered and independent inquiry committee in coordination with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the Sindh government.

The inquiry committee will conduct a comprehensive review of MDCAT examination centres across Sindh as well as the process through which the results were prepared.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court also heard a petition concerning alleged irregularities in the MDCAT examination. After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought their replies by November 10.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to stop preparation of the merit list until a final decision on the matter.

The petition alleged that candidates appearing in the MDCAT examination were not allowed to take the question papers with them. It further claimed that there were apparent errors in the published answer keys and called for a transparent review of the questions and answers to ensure merit was maintained.

The petitioner also requested the court to direct the authorities to publish the complete MDCAT question papers and answer keys on the official website.

The court, however, rejected the request to halt preparation of the merit list.

Justice Saleem Jaisar remarked that the merit list should be prepared and added that if the petitioners were ultimately found entitled to relief, the list could be changed accordingly.