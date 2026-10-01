Putting Better Health in More Hands: Reckitt Pakistan Unveils Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan in Partnership with Aga Khan Foundation

KARACHI – Reckitt Pakistan has launched Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan, a flagship social impact platform aimed at improving access to safe drinking water, sanitation, handwashing facilities and hygiene education for children across Pakistan.

The initiative has been launched in partnership with the Aga Khan Foundation, combining Reckitt Pakistan’s expertise in health and hygiene with the foundation’s extensive experience in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programmes and community engagement.

Powered by Dettol and Harpic, the initiative will initially focus on schools, with plans to expand its impact from classrooms to homes and communities. Under the first school-based programme, participating schools will receive support for safe drinking water facilities, rehabilitation of toilets, installation of handwashing stations and hygiene education. The programme is designed to help children develop healthier hygiene habits while creating safer and more dignified learning environments.

Reckitt Pakistan currently reaches more than two million children every year through school-based hygiene education. Through Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan, the company plans to strengthen that effort by combining awareness and education with improved access to essential hygiene and sanitation facilities.

The initiative was formally unveiled in Karachi following the signing of an agreement between Reckitt Pakistan and the Aga Khan Foundation.

The launch was attended by H.E. Alison Blackburne, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi; Asif M. Hashimi, General Manager, Reckitt Pakistan; Sarah Ahmed, Marketing Director, Reckitt Pakistan; Amin Feerasta, Chairman of the National Committee, Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan; and Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan.

Speaking at the launch, Asif M. Hashimi, General Manager of Reckitt Pakistan, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to turning its health and hygiene expertise into meaningful action.

He said Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan would bring together the strengths of Dettol and Harpic with practical interventions aimed at improving water, sanitation and hygiene in schools, while creating opportunities to extend the impact to households and communities.

Amin Feerasta, Chairman of the National Committee at Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan, said every child should have access to a safe, healthy and dignified learning environment.

He highlighted the foundation’s longstanding experience in improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, adding that the partnership would support healthier school environments, particularly in rural Sindh, and contribute to helping children attend and remain in school.

British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi Alison Blackburne also welcomed the initiative, stressing the importance of safe water, sanitation and hygiene for children’s health, wellbeing and education.

The initiative will begin with schools before expanding through a broader network of partners. The long-term vision is to take improved health and hygiene practices beyond classrooms and into households and communities across Pakistan.