MBBS Student drowns in Swimming Pool at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Medical College

LAHORE – A swimming session turned fatal for 23-year-old MBBS student Abdullah Mazhar, who drowned at swimming pool in Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore.

Abdullah, a third-year MBBS student and resident of Chishtian in Bahawalnagar, reportedly gone to college’s swimming pool with friends when he drowned. Police sources said the student went into deep water and could not be rescued in time.

The tragic incident also raised serious questions about the safety arrangements at the pool. According to police sources cited in local reports, the lifeguard assigned to supervise the facility was reportedly not present when the student drowned. The reported absence has become a key point in the investigation into how the incident unfolded.

Police teams reached the scene after receiving information about the drowning and recovered Abdullah’s body from the swimming pool. His body was subsequently shifted for a postmortem examination as authorities began examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

The administration of Allama Iqbal Medical College is yet to share details of the incident as the tragedy raised questions on safety protocols in place at swimming facilities, particularly the presence of trained personnel during swimming sessions. Authorities are investigating the incident, while further details are expected once the inquiry and postmortem process are completed.

For Abdullah’s family and fellow students, what began as an ordinary outing ended in the sudden loss of a young medical student whose life and career were cut tragically short.