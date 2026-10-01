One killed as under-construction Red Line bridge structure collapses in Karachi

KARACHI – One person was killed after part of an under-construction bridge structure of the Red Line BRT project collapsed near Bait-ul-Mukarram Mosque in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Rescue teams reached the site after receiving information about the incident and launched an operation to search through the debris.

The deceased was identified as a security guard who was performing duty at the site.

Police initially received information that a building structure had collapsed. It was later clarified that the collapsed structure was part of the under-construction bridge associated with the Red Line BRT project.

Authorities initially feared that additional people could be trapped under the debris, prompting rescue teams to intensify their search.

In a later statement, Rescue 1122 confirmed that the rescue operation had been completed. Officials said no other bodies or injured people were found under the debris.

The cause of the structural collapse is being determined.