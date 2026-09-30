Relief for Taxpayers as Income Tax Return Deadline Extended to October 15

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2026, giving taxpayers additional time to complete and submit their returns.

According to FBR Circular No. 3 of 2026-27, the deadline has been extended from September 30, 2026, to October 15, 2026. The extension applies to persons who were required to file their income tax returns by September 30, 2026.

FBR said the decision was taken in view of requests received from various trade bodies and tax bar associations, providing taxpayers with an additional 15 days to meet their filing requirements.

The decision has provided relief to taxpayers who were facing difficulties in completing their returns before the original September 30 deadline.

The FBR issued the extension under the powers conferred by Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

With the revised deadline now set for October 15, 2026, taxpayers covered by the extension can use the additional time to complete their income tax returns and fulfill their filing obligations for Tax Year 2026.