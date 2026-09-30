Ayesha Omar questions victim-blaming in sexual violence cases

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has spoken out against the way women and children who face sexual violence are treated, questioning the tendency to blame victims instead of holding perpetrators accountable.

In an Instagram Story, Omar shared a post highlighting the need to focus on the actions of alleged perpetrators rather than questioning victims about their clothing, routines or reasons for being outside.

The shared post pointed out that women, children and even men and deceased individuals have been victims of sexual violence in reported cases. However, questions are often directed at women about what they were wearing, when they left home and why they went outside.

The post questioned why society does not instead ask why men commit sexual violence and stressed the need to examine the behaviour of perpetrators rather than placing responsibility on victims.

Omar shared the post at a time when several sexual violence cases have been under public discussion, bringing renewed attention to the protection of victims, access to justice and accountability for alleged perpetrators.