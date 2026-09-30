Pakistan to provide all resources to defend Saudi Arabia: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will provide Saudi Arabia with all available resources to defend it against attacks by the Houthis, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said.

Speaking to foreign media during his visit to Rome, Asif said Pakistan’s military capabilities would be available to Saudi Arabia under the new defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The defence minister declined to confirm whether Pakistani troops stationed in Saudi Arabia had participated in airstrikes against the Houthis or whether Riyadh had requested any specific assistance.

“I will not go into details, but when I say we are committed to the defence of Saudi Arabia under this agreement, it means all the resources available to us will be available to Saudi Arabia,” Asif said.

He described the commitment as clear, saying that “any enemy of Saudi Arabia is an enemy of Pakistan.”

Asif said the Houthis had carried out missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and expanded their control towards Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

The defence minister described the Houthis as an aggressor and reiterated that there was no ambiguity over Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, Asif said the pact was defensive in nature and was not directed against any particular country.

He said the three countries were establishing a secretariat and working on the framework of the alliance, while details of the agreement had not yet been made public.

Asif added that other countries had also expressed interest in joining the alliance, although there were currently no plans for its immediate expansion.