Babar Azam throws fan’s phone away during selfie rush

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was surrounded by a large number of spectators during a President’s Trophy Grade-I match at Islamabad’s Diamond Ground.

A large crowd entered the ground and attempted to take selfies with the star batter. During the incident, Babar Azam took a fan’s mobile phone and threw it away.

The incident occurred during the President’s Trophy Grade-I match between OGDCL and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Babar eventually made his way through the crowd and reached the pavilion. Following the incident, Islamabad Police tightened security arrangements at the ground.