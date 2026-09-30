Private hospitals, clinics strike against FBR tax measures

ISLAMABAD – Private hospitals and clinics in several cities across Pakistan observed a strike on the call of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) against new tax measures introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

PMA Faisalabad President Dr Rai Arif and other office-bearers said at a press conference that a symbolic strike was being observed at private hospitals and clinics across the country against the FBR’s Point of Sale (POS) system and sales tax on healthcare services.

The PMA said imposing taxes on healthcare would directly increase the financial burden on patients and warned that the scope of the protest could be expanded if their demands were not addressed.

PMA representatives said doctors comply with tax laws but argued that targeting the healthcare sector for taxes on services was not acceptable.

They stressed that the protest was completely non-political and said they did not want to create unrest in the country.

The PMA called for resolving the issue through negotiations, while warning that private hospitals across the country could be shut down if their demands were not accepted.