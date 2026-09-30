CPEC 2.0 brings Fresh Hope for Jobs, Business Growth, Economic Revival in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-China ties are entering fresh phase as CPEC Phase II gathers momentum, raising hopes for greater investment, industrial growth, new jobs and wider economic opportunities across the country.

A fresh chapter in long-standing Pakistan-China partnership is taking shape as second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) moves forward, bringing renewed expectations of increased investment, industrial growth, job creation and wider economic opportunities across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its relationship with China, describing bilateral ties as “excellent” and reiterating that China remains Pakistan’s “iron brother.”

He made remarks while addressing ceremony held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The prime minister said CPEC’s second phase was advancing rapidly and could provide a major boost to Pakistan’s economic development.

Unlike the infrastructure-heavy focus of the first phase, the next stage of cooperation is expected to place greater emphasis on sectors with a direct impact on economic activity and employment. These include industrialisation, agriculture, information technology, science and technology, energy and the development of Gwadar into an important regional trade and commercial hub.

PM Sharif said deeper cooperation with China could help speed up industrial expansion, generate employment and strengthen Pakistan’s economic base.

He highlighted Beijing’s rapid economic and technological transformation under President Xi Jinping, extending his congratulations and best wishes to the Chinese leadership and people on the national anniversary.

The prime minister said the Pakistan-China relationship had remained resilient over the years and was built on mutual trust, close cooperation and a common vision for development and prosperity.

CPEC has already played a major role in reshaping Pakistan’s infrastructure, while its second phase is expected to shift greater attention towards production, investment, technology transfer and expanding economic activity.

The development could hold particular significance for Pakistan’s large young population, with increased cooperation in industrial and technology sectors potentially opening new avenues for employment, technical skills, entrepreneurship and business growth.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said Pakistan and China were also celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, describing the milestone as evidence of the enduring strength of the bilateral partnership. He reiterated that the two countries remained “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and continued to support one another on matters concerning their core national interests.

Jiang welcomed improvements in Pakistan’s economic situation and acknowledged the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability. Chinese envoy said there remained considerable room to expand cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade, investment, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers, diplomats and senior government officials.