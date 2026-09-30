LPG Prices in Pakistan jump by Rs20.68 Per Kg ahead of Winters

ISLAMABAD — Gas consumers are set to face higher household fuel costs in October as the government announced big increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) shared its notification for LPG prices for October, raising the cost of both LPG per kilogram and the standard domestic cylinder. Under the revised rates, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs20.68 per kilogram.

The hike has also pushed up the price of an 11.8-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder by Rs244.14. Following the increase, the official price of an 11.8kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs3,296.23.

The latest increase means households relying on LPG for cooking and other domestic needs will have to pay more from October, adding to their monthly fuel expenses.

OGRA’s notification sets the official LPG rate for the month, with the revised prices taking effect for October.

LPG price hike comes ahead of the winter season, when demand for household heating and cooking fuel typically rises. With petrol prices already soaring, the latest increase could add further pressure on household budgets and raise transportation and distribution costs, potentially making everyday essentials more expensive.