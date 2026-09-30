Christian Marriage Bill 2026: Minimum age proposed at 18 for both

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs has unanimously approved the Christian Marriage Bill 2026, paving the way for the proposed legislation to move forward in the provincial assembly.

According to Express News, the committee meeting was chaired by Raheela Khadim Hussain, with members approving the bill unanimously.

Punjab Assembly member Phelbus Christopher, who moved the proposed legislation, appeared before the committee and briefed members about its provisions.

The bill proposes repealing the Christian Marriage Act 1872 and introducing a new legal framework governing Christian marriages in Punjab.

Minimum Marriage Age Proposed at 18

Under the proposed legislation, the minimum marriageable age for members of the Christian community would be set at 18 years for both men and women.

Under the existing law, the minimum age is 16 for boys and 13 for girls.

Christopher said the proposed law would also require both parties entering into a Christian marriage to be followers of Christianity.

The bill proposes introducing a formal procedure for written notice and public announcement before marriage.

Mandatory Registration Proposed

The proposed legislation would make the registration of Christian marriages with the Union Council and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) mandatory.

Christopher said the existing legal framework does not provide for registration of Christian marriages with both institutions.

The bill also proposes allowing marriages to be solemnised in all registered churches according to Christian religious practices.

Under the proposed framework, religiously trained priests serving at churches registered with the Punjab government would be authorised to solemnise marriages.

Designated priests and government-appointed marriage registrars would also be empowered to conduct Christian marriages.

No Restrictions on Time or Day

The proposed law would not impose restrictions on the day or time when a Christian marriage ceremony could be held.

A Christian marriage would have to be solemnised in the presence of at least two witnesses, according to the bill.

It also proposes maintaining an official record of Christian marriages through designated marriage registers and prescribed forms.

Aim to Modernise Legal Framework

Christopher said the Christian Marriage Bill 2026 seeks to consolidate and modernise the existing legal framework governing Christian marriages.

He said the proposed legislation would strengthen protections for free consent and provide greater legal clarity regarding Christian matrimonial matters.

The bill will now proceed through the legislative process, with its proponents seeking approval from the Punjab Assembly following its clearance by the standing committee.