Pakistan mourns 3 nationals killed in Somalia tanker operation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three of its nationals during an operation to recover the MT Honour 25, an oil tanker that was seized by Somali pirates in April.

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday that five crew members were killed during the operation to recover the hijacked vessel off the Somali coast. Three of those who died were Pakistani nationals identified as Rafiullah Khan, Syed Kashif Umer and Mahmood Ahmed Ansari.

The Palau-flagged tanker was carrying 19 crew members, including 10 Pakistanis, when it was taken over by pirates.

According to the FO, four crew members sustained injuries during the operation, three of them Pakistani citizens. The injured crew members have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The remaining crew members were safely brought ashore at Bandar Beyla, a town in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan’s embassy team in Djibouti was travelling to Bandar Beyla to provide assistance to the Pakistani nationals.

🔊 PR No. 2️⃣6️⃣9️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pakistan Expresses Condolences over Loss of lives during Recovery of MT Honour 25 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J2JwnYDSpb — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 30, 2026

It added that Pakistani authorities remained in contact with Somali officials and other relevant stakeholders through diplomatic missions and concerned institutions.

The FO said efforts were underway to ensure appropriate medical treatment for the injured, arrange the repatriation of the deceased crew members’ remains and facilitate the safe return of the surviving Pakistani sailors.

Puntland Forces Recover Hijacked Tanker

The Puntland Maritime Police Force said its naval and ground units carried out a planned operation in the Dharin-Bar area of Bandar Beyla district on Tuesday.

In a subsequent statement, the force said the operation had been completed and the recovered tanker was under the control of the Puntland government.

The authorities also reported the arrest of 21 suspected pirates, while efforts to locate other suspected members of the pirate group were continuing.

Crew Had Appealed for Help

The MT Honour 25 had remained in pirate hands for several months after its seizure in April, with negotiations over the release of the crew reportedly making little progress.

A ransom of around $3 million had reportedly been demanded for the release of the hostages.

The crew had previously released audio and video appeals describing shortages of essential supplies, including clean drinking water, food and medicines.

Their families subsequently appealed to foreign governments, the United Nations and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to intervene and help secure the sailors’ release.

The Foreign Office had repeatedly said it was actively working to secure the crew’s freedom.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged the IMO leadership to take urgent institutional measures to help secure the return of the Pakistani sailors.

Ansar Burney Trust Offers Assistance

The Ansar Burney Trust, which had also been involved in efforts to resolve the hostage situation, said the IMO had contacted the organisation following the recovery operation.

The trust said the IMO had assured cooperation in facilitating the return of injured crew members and the remains of those who died to their respective countries.

The organisation said it remained in contact with authorities, international organisations and the crew while continuing efforts to assist in the repatriation process.

Somali piracy has also shown signs of returning as a security concern, with reports indicating that at least 15 attacks have occurred since April, the highest number recorded since 2013.