10 Day Basant comeback set to light up Lahore in Jan 2027

LAHORE – Punjab is getting ready to see its skies come alive again as colourful kites return for 10-day Basant celebration in 2027. After 25-year break and a revival earlier this year the festival is set to take flight from January 29 to February 7 with safety remaining at the heart of the celebrations.

According to the announcement, Basant celebrations will begin on January 29, 2027, and continue until February 7, with a one-day pause on February 5 in observance of Kashmir Day.

The decision comes after Basant returned to Lahore this year following a 25-year hiatus, with celebrations held from February 6 to 8. The government has now decided to extend the festivities from three days to 10 days, presenting the move as a cultural gift for Lahore at the start of the new year.

The extended celebrations are expected to bring the traditional festival back into the spotlight, with colourful kites once again set to dominate Lahore’s skies and rooftops. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the 10-day festival would showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage and Lahore’s historic traditions to the world. She described Basant as more than simply a kite-flying event, saying the festival forms part of Lahore’s cultural identity and heritage.

While the return of Basant has generated excitement, public safety remains a central concern surrounding the festival. CM Punjab directed authorities to make better arrangements for the safety and convenience of citizens than those made during the previous Basant celebrations.

The government has also emphasized measures aimed at reducing risks to human life, an issue that has historically accompanied kite flying in Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly and demonstrate a strong sense of duty, responsibility and concern for human life. She urged Lahoris to repeat the responsible conduct demonstrated during the previous Basant celebrations and set another example for the country.