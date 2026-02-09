Basant 2026: Lahore sees Rs6 Billion business amid Kite flying frenzy

LAHORE – The city of Lahore witnessed massive surge in economic activity during Basant festival, with total business estimated between Rs4-6billion.

Residents of country’s culturual capital were joined by people of other cities. along with some foreigners, and the spending spree included kite and string purchases, food and beverages, and travel expenses. As per reports, kite and string sales alone generated somewhere around Rs2billion.

The flagship festival gave an unexpected boost to various industries, with barbecue parties drove poultry sales through roof, while fast food outlets and sweet shops raked in crores. The influx of visitors from other cities also fueled activity in the transportation sector, as Lahore became the epicenter of Basant celebrations. People from all walks of life joined the festivities, bringing color and excitement to the city.

After 3-day festivities, kite flying now remains strictly banned in Lahore. CCPO Bilal Siddiq Kamiyana issued a stern warning, stating that violations of the Kite Flying Act will face indiscriminate action. Police officers have been instructed to strictly monitor kite flying, conduct continuous field checks, and crack down on illegal kite and string sales.

Shopkeepers have also been warned that any involvement in the sale or transfer of illegal kites and strings will be considered a punishable crime.

Authorities said illegal kite flying can be life-threatening, urging citizens to exercise responsibility and caution. Parents were specifically warned to closely supervise their children and ensure strict compliance with the law.

These sweeping measures aim to guarantee public safety and strengthen security arrangements in Lahore, even as the memories of Basant’s vibrancy linger in the city.