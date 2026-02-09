Kite Flying Ban enforced again as Lahore concludes Three Days of Basant 2026 Celebrations

LAHORE — The vibrant and much-anticipated Basant festival, which puts Lahore on global map, with laughter, and flying kites for three unforgettable days, came to a spectacular close on Sunday.

As the official schedule ended, authorities reinstated ban on kite flying, bringing end to high-flying festivities. Meanwhile, the city’s illuminated rooftops and echoing music gradually fell silent, signaling the close of one of Punjab’s most iconic cultural celebrations.

Basant celebrations in Lahore, initially limited to February 6–8, have been extended until 5 am Monday, amid praise from the provincial chief executive for the public’s disciplined and safe participation.

The festival’s grand finale was marked by a moving display of peace candles released into the skies, sending a powerful message of love, brotherhood, and hope to the entire city. Thousands of people gathered to witness the mesmerizing spectacle, filling the air with a festive energy that was impossible to ignore.

Around midnight, rooftops across Lahore started to empty, and visitors slowly made their way home. Most homes turned off their colorful lights, and music systems and catering equipment were dismantled, signaling the festival’s graceful conclusion.

Info minister Azma Bokhari commended Lahoris for following safety protocols, ensuring that the city’s beloved festival and cultural heritage were protected while celebrating joyfully. She also highlighted role of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, calling her the guardian of happiness for Lahore and across Punjab. “It is under her leadership that Basant was celebrated peacefully and successfully this year,” he said.

The three-day festival, renowned for its energy, colors, and kite-filled skies, ended on a note of peace and hope, leaving Lahoris eagerly awaiting next year’s festivities.

Basant was banned in 2007 due to injuries and deaths from sharp kite strings and gunfire, and was reinstated last December under strict regulations.