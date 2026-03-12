Pakistan raises imported RLNG prices for March

ISLAMABAD – After increasing petroleum product prices, the federal government has also raised the price of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a significant increase in the price of imported LNG for March, raising the rate for Sui Northern by Rs622 per MMBTU.

According to the notification, the price for Sui Northern has been increased by $2.22 per MMBTU, setting the new rate at $13.55 per MMBTU for consumers.

For Sui Southern, the RLNG price has been increased by Rs634 per MMBTU. The notification stated that the price has been raised by $2.26 per MMBTU, taking the new rate to $12.53 per MMBTU.