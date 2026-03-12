Punjab Assembly slashes members salaries, grounds Luxury Vehicles amid Austerity Drive

LAHORE – Punjab Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan unveiled sweeping austerity measures at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, following the high-profile cost-cutting campaigns of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Speaker announced he will not withdraw salary, government-provided fuel, and all perks—a move being hailed as “historic” in the name of national interest.

Under 25% salary cut for all Punjab Assembly members and allowances, effective for two months. 70% of government vehicles grounded; only 30% will be operational for official use. Complete ban on protocol vehicle use and their squads.

Assembly sessions to be scheduled before sunset, while standing committee meetings will move to virtual or online platforms. The number of standing committee meetings reduced to the absolute minimum. Secretariat offices will remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with normal work only on session days.

Office Timings and Energy-Saving Measures

Ramadan Hours: 9 AM – 3 PM

Post-Ramadan Hours: 9 AM – 5 PM

70% reduction in electricity usage, with non-essential lights and devices switched off.

Paperless operations now mandatory.

New purchases banned immediately; only essential daily items allowed.

Ban on new government vehicles strictly enforced until June 2026.

Official dinners and Iftar events prohibited, except for foreign delegations.

Staff and Remote Work Overhaul

80% of Secretariat staff will now work from home via virtual platforms.

Staff can be called to the office on one hour’s notice, if needed.

No honorary or session allowances will be given to remote-working employees.

Punjab Assembly has stated that these measures may be fine-tuned during sessions, but the message is loud and clear: extravagance and waste are no longer tolerated.