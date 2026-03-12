Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 22, 24 Carat Gold Price – 12 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their sharp upward surge mid week amid strong gains in the international market and adding further pressure on buyers in the local bullion market.

The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,700 during the day, pushing it to an eye-catching Rs543,262.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit New Price Per Tola Rs543,262 10 Grams Rs465,759 Per Ounce $5,205 Per Tola Rs9,354

According to the rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed notable rise of Rs3,172, reaching Rs465,759 in the local market.

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 479,875 458,062 392,625 Per 1 Gram 41,141 39,271. 33,661.5 Per 10 Gram 411,418 392,71 336,615 Per Ounce 1,166,096 1,113,091 954,078

The latest spike comes just a day after a major jump on Tuesday, when the price of gold per tola surged by Rs6,200 to settle at Rs539,562, indicating strong momentum in bullion prices.

The rally was driven by developments in the international market, where gold prices climbed by $37 to reach $5,205 per ounce, including a $20 premium.