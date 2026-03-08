Latest

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Rate – 8 March 2026

By News Desk
5:19 am | Mar 8, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan is Rs539,862 on March 8, 2026, Sunday as the bullion market witnessed a roller coaster ride amid regional tensions.

Lately, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,100 in a single day, reaching staggering Rs5.39Lac while rate for 10 grams of gold also recorded a significant increase. The price climbed by Rs5,230, taking it to Rs462,844.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Commodity Unit New Price
Gold Per Tola Rs539,862
Gold 10 Grams Rs462,844
Silver Per Tola Rs8,931

22 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 478,958 457,187 391,875
Per 1 Gram 41,063 39,197 33,597
Per 10 Gram 410,639 391,973 335,977
Per Ounce 1,163,868 1,110,965 952,256

This dramatic rise comes just a day after the market experienced a downturn. On Friday, the price of gold per tola had dropped by Rs3,400, settling at Rs533,762 before the latest surge reversed the trend.

Gold Price Slashes By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

The spike in Pakistan’s bullion market follows a strong rally in global gold prices. In the international market, gold gained $61 per ounce, pushing the rate up to $5,171 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher in the local market. The price of silver increased by Rs17 per tola, reaching Rs8,931.

Gold prices in Pakistan fall by around Rs14,000 in Pakistan amid Global Market Decline

 

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
