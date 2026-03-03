Gold prices in Pakistan fall by around Rs14,000 in Pakistan amid Global Market Decline

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline as per Tola dropped by Rs13,900 on Tuesday, mirroring losses in the international market.

The price of gold per tola in the domestic market dropped dramatically by Rs13,900, settling at Rs549,962, while 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs11,917 and was traded at Rs471,503.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Old Price New Price Change Gold (per tola) 563,862 549,962 -13,900 Gold (10 grams) 483,420 471,503 -11,917 Silver (per tola) 10,050 8,904 -1,146

This comes just a day after gold had surged, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs13,300 to reach Rs563,862 on Monday. However, the momentum quickly reversed as global gold prices tumbled by $139, bringing the international rate down to $5,272 per ounce (including a $20 premium). The sharp drop highlights growing volatility in the precious metals market.

Silver Rates

Silver was not spared either, as its price fell by Rs1,146, bringing the per tola value down to Rs8,904.

Market analysts suggest that fluctuations in global demand and economic conditions continue to influence precious metal prices, creating uncertainty for investors and traders alike.