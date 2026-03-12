vivo launches Y11d with massive 6500mAh Battery, 44W FlashCharge for All-Day Power

LAHORE – The all-new Y11d has officially debuted, engineered to provide exceptional endurance and reliability in its segment. As a significant evolution in the Y series, the Y11d is built around a massive 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery, providing sustained power for extended daily use.

To complement this high-capacity power, the device features 44W FlashCharge technology, supported by 29-dimension security protection to ensure that rapid power replenishment is both fast and safe. This synergy of high-density battery life and efficient, secure charging allows users to stay connected with fewer interruptions throughout the day.

Durability is a cornerstone of the Y11d experience, featuring IP65 Dust and Water Resistance to protect against the elements. The device is further reinforced by a professional Anti-Drop Design, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of daily use. These rugged features are housed within a sophisticated exterior, headlined by the Trendy & Unique colors Sunrise Gold and Voyage Black colorway and a new high-end metal camera module featuring Dynamic Light accents.

The user experience is optimized for speed and immersion with a 120Hz Smooth Display that reaches a peak brightness of 1200nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. For enhanced productivity and entertainment, the Y11d offers an immersive 200% Volume boost and reliable performance.

Further complementing the Y11d is the introduction of a powerful 50MP Ultra Clear Main Camera, a critical hardware upgrade specifically designed to provide superior image clarity and vibrant detail. This improved imaging system ensures that daily moments are captured with sharp detail, representing a notable setup in its segment.

With its massive 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery and ultra-fast 44W FlashCharge at its core, the vivo Y11d raises the bar for everyday reliability and power efficiency. Whether for intensive productivity, high-speed entertainment, or long-distance travel, it delivers a high-performance experience that ensures users stay connected with minimal downtime.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y11d is available across Pakistan in two variants: 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 43,999 and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 52,999. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1, including 2GB per month for 6 months.