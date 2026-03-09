5g Phones On Installments Coming To Pakistan Ahead Of 5g Launch

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan prepares for 5G, Pakistani government is planning policy that would allow people to buy Rs40,000 smartphones on easy installments, making modern devices more affordable and helping more citizens access high-speed internet and digital services.

The South Asian nation is moving closer to major digital shift as the federal government prepares to introduce a mobile phone leasing policy that will allow citizens to buy smartphones on easy installments, a move aimed at accelerating the country’s transition to 5G connectivity.

The development was revealed by Zarrar Hasham Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, during background briefing on preparations for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. The government already finalized initial draft of the policy, which is designed to make modern smartphones accessible to a much larger segment of the population.

The proposed plan will enable people to acquire smartphones through installment-based financing, reducing burden of paying large upfront amount. Officials believe this step is crucial as digital services, online platforms, and high-speed internet usage continue to expand across Pakistan.

At the same briefing, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, said that entry-level 5G-enabled smartphones are expected to remain within reach for many consumers. He estimated their prices would likely fall between Rs40,000 and Rs45,000, helping drive adoption once 5G services are launched.

Officials explained that while the draft policy has been prepared, it has been circulated among telecom operators, banks, and industry stakeholders to gather feedback. Certain issues were identified during early discussions, and the government wants to ensure the policy is refined before receiving final approval and implementation.

The initiative is expected to be rolled out after the launch of 5G services, ensuring that citizens can easily upgrade their devices to take full advantage of faster internet speeds and new digital opportunities.

IT minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted strength of Pakistan’s local manufacturing sector. She said nearly 95 percent of mobile phones used in the country are produced locally, while only around three percent of users rely on expensive imported devices.

During briefing, PTA chairman also addressed confusion about mobile phone taxation. He clarified that taxes on imported handsets are collected by the Federal Board of Revenue, not by the telecom regulator. According to him, PTA has no authority to determine tax rates for specific smartphone models.

So far, 35 companies are currently producing mobile phones in Pakistan, and at least five manufacturers have already begun making 5G-compatible devices. The government has also assured that 5G smartphones will be widely available in the market before the official launch of 5G services, a step seen as critical to ensuring the success of the next-generation mobile network rollout.