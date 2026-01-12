5G is Coming to Pakistan: Which Cities Will Get Service First?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is finally gearing up for the historic launch of 5G, and this time, it looks like the wait is about to end! Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirm that all preparations for the 5G spectrum auction are complete, with the auction now officially scheduled for February 26.

5G saga has been long and complicated. Over the past five to six years, multiple governments, the Ministry of IT, and the PTA have promised 5G, but delays due to spectrum pricing disputes, economic challenges, high dollar rates, and telecom operators’ concerns repeatedly pushed the launch back.

Now, according to a senior PTA official, the 5G network is ready for phased deployment. “We’ve designed it so it can expand easily while maintaining strict quality standards,” the official said. Telecom operators have expressed positive interest, and the auction design is fully finalized, signaling a strong likelihood of follow-through this time.

This will be Pakistan’s largest-ever spectrum auction, offering nearly 600 MHz of spectrum. The government expects a minimum of $630 million in tax-free revenue. Successful bidders will receive 15-year technology-neutral licenses, allowing them to deploy 5G at their own pace while adhering to quality requirements.

The first phase rollout guarantees a minimum 50 Mbps download speed, while operators will also be required to boost 4G network speeds 4–5 times to ensure no user is left behind.

Where Will 5G Be Available First?

The launch will be limited and phased, following global best practices. Initially, 5G will be available in major cities and high-demand areas:

Islamabad: Blue Area, F-10

Karachi: Defence, Clifton

Lahore & provincial capitals: Key commercial hubs

Operators must deploy 5G on at least 10% of existing network sites in the first year. Coverage will gradually expand based on market demand, device availability, and user capacity.

Where available, 5G speeds will be 14–15 times faster than current networks, and in areas without 5G, users will continue to enjoy enhanced 4G service. The launch is not just about speed, it’s about raising Pakistan’s mobile internet quality nationwide, the PTA emphasizes.

Questions about Starlink remain. PTA officials say the matter is still with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB). Once cleared, PTA will immediately issue the license per protocol.