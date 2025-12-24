5G Rollout in Pakistan soon as govt okays 600 MHz Spectrum Auction

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee okayed the country’s biggest-ever spectrum auction, opening nearly 600 MHz across crucial bands, including 700, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3500 MHz, paving the way for nationwide 5G rollout, poised to transform the digital and economic landscape.

The addition of high-speed connectivity, with the 5G network expected within 4–6 months, could supercharge productivity, fintech innovation, exports, and foreign investment but concerns remains regarduing transparent auctions, fair pricing, and rapid deployment are now mission-critical.

Sharif led government is eyeing that at least 50 percent of the planned 600 MHz spectrum will be acquired in the auction. IT Minister Shaza Fatima confirmed preparations are in full swing, with the Information Memorandum set to be released within 5-6 days after cabinet approval. She stressed that at least half of the spectrum is expected to be successfully purchased during the bidding process.

Looking back at previous auctions, only 100 MHz was offered, of which 60 MHz was sold—lessons that have directly shaped the planning of this unprecedented auction.

5G rollout faced delays due to court cases, but all legal hurdles have now been cleared thanks to proactive efforts by the federal government and the Attorney General. The recent merger of Telenor and Ufone has also removed a key obstacle, further smoothing the path toward launch.

With these issues resolved, IT Minister expressed optimism that the auction could be held as early as February, though she refrained from projecting revenue until cabinet approval is finalized.