It Minister Shaza Khawaja Announces 5g Spectrum Auction In Early 2026

ISLAMABAD –Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the auction for 5G spectrum will take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Minister Khawaja said that China had revitalised Pakistan’s economy through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), injecting new life into the country’s entire infrastructure system with investments worth $60 billion.

She added that the second phase of CPEC is now underway.

The minister noted that Zong has also made significant investments in Pakistan under the 2030 Digital Roadmap, and the government is successfully advancing the Digital Nation agenda.

She further stated that work on satellite internet has been accelerated, AI-based cloud services are expected to be available by mid-next year, and the 5G spectrum auction will take place in the first quarter of 2026.