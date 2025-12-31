Cz Says Pakistan Poised To Become Global Crypto Leader Within Five Years

Former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has expressed confidence that Pakistan could emerge as a global leader in cryptocurrency within the next five years, provided it continues to push rapid and practical reforms in the digital asset space. He praised Pakistan’s growing interest in crypto and highlighted the government’s willingness to respond to the increasing demand from a young and tech-aware population.

In a recent discussion with Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal bin Saqib, Zhao commended the country’s leadership for demonstrating clarity of vision and urgency toward crypto development. He said Pakistan’s consistent progress could place it among the world’s top crypto hubs in the near future if reforms remain on track.

🇵🇰 NEW: Former Binance CEO CZ says Pakistan could become a global crypto leader by 2030 if it maintains its current pace. pic.twitter.com/vfKuOaCIMe — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) December 31, 2025

Pakistan has already taken major steps toward regulating the sector, including establishing the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, permitting leading exchanges such as Binance and HTX to operate locally, and exploring the possibility of building a national Bitcoin reserve. Authorities have also shown interest in tokenizing real-world assets to attract international investment and boost liquidity.

Zhao emphasized that tokenization could become a key pillar of Pakistan’s digital finance strategy, particularly if applied to capital markets. He argued that tokenized stocks could open unprecedented opportunities for global investors to participate directly in Pakistan’s economy, urging policymakers to move swiftly as countries that adopt such frameworks early are likely to gain long-term advantages.

Beyond national initiatives, Zhao said the crypto industry offers significant potential for individuals and small businesses. Unlike traditional banking or artificial intelligence ventures, blockchain projects require comparatively lower financial and infrastructural resources, making the field more accessible for new entrepreneurs. According to Zhao, blockchain creates opportunities without imposing restrictive barriers, making it a powerful platform for innovation and economic inclusion.