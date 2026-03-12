New Speed Limits announced for Motorways, Highways in Pakistan under fuel-saving plan

LAHORE – As fuel costs continue to strain Pakistan’s economy, the government has taken a major step to curb energy use on the nation’s roads. Authorities now announced lower speed limits on motorways and national highways, hoping slower traffic will translate into lower fuel consumption and safer travel.

With the National Highways and Motorway Police launching a nationwide awareness campaign, drivers across the country are now being urged to ease off the accelerator as part of the government’s broader push for energy conservation. Under revised rules, cars and Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) traveling on motorways will now be restricted to a maximum speed of 100 km/h, down from the previous 120 km/h limit. Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will also see their motorway speed capped at 90 km/h, reduced from 110 km/h.

Road Vehicle Old Speed Limit New Speed Limit Motorways Cars & LTVs 120 km/h 100 km/h Motorways PSVs & HTVs 110 km/h 90 km/h National Highways Cars & LTVs 100 km/h 80 km/h National Highways PSVs & HTVs 80 km/h 65 km/h

The decision follows directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has urged stronger measures to curb fuel use and promote energy efficiency amid ongoing economic pressures.

The restrictions extend to national highways as well. Cars and LTVs will now be limited to 80 km/h, instead of the earlier 100 km/h, while PSVs and HTVs must not exceed 65 km/h, compared with the previous 80 km/h ceiling.