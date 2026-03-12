Nehal Hashmi to Replace Kamran Tessori as New Sindh Governor

KARACHI – Senior politician Nihal Hashmi has been nominated as next governor of Sindh, replacing incumbent Kamran Tessori.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent summary to President Asif Ali Zardari for final approval, setting stage for a possible leadership shift at the Governor House. The development comes at time when Tessori has been facing mounting criticism from legal circles and political leaders over alleged political activities at the official residence, adding further drama to the unfolding political story in the country’s southeastern region.

PM Office confirmed the move, amid possible change in the province’s top constitutional office amid escalating controversy.

Sharif completed formal process by forwarding the nomination to the president. Sharif also met Nihal Hashmi and personally congratulated him on being chosen for the key post, indicating that the appointment could soon become official once the president grants approval.

The decision comes at time when the current Sindh governor, Kamran Tessori, is facing intense criticism from legal institutions and political figures over alleged political activity taking place at the Governor House.

Last month, Sindh Bar Council demanded Tessori’s immediate removal, arguing that political gatherings and activities at the Governor House violate constitutional limits on the office. During its 109th meeting on February 21, the council passed a resolution stating that the governor’s involvement in political matters and the use of the official residence for political purposes were unconstitutional.

The resolution declared that Tessori had proven himself “unfit to represent the federation” and called on President Zardari to remove him from the position without delay.

The controversy deepened on February 20 when several Sindhi nationalist leaders criticized an event held at the Governor House that was attended by members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Ayaz Latif Palijo, leader of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek, strongly accused Tessori of turning the Governor House into what he described as a “center for conspiracies against Sindh and Pakistan.” He warned that any attempt to weaken Sindh would ultimately threaten the country’s unity and stability.

Adding to the backlash, Sindh Senior Minister and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon condemned speeches delivered at the same ceremony, calling them hateful and linguistically biased. He said such remarks were deeply regrettable and inappropriate for a constitutional platform meant to represent the federation.