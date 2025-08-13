Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s dance at Azadi Concert goes viral

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is making waves with his viral dance performance at Independence Day concert, which has gone viral on social media, sparking wave of reactions from masses.

Tessori can be seen enthusiastically performing bhangra-style dance moves, shaking leg to the beat, and waving to cheering crowd. His energetic moves lit up atmosphere, with concertgoers responding with loud applause and cheers.

The video reportedly filmed during the Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations shows him embracing festive spirit of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. While many praised his lively involvement as a refreshing change from formal political appearances, others expressed surprise at the rare sight of a sitting governor engaging so casually in a public performance.

The clips continue to circulate across Instagram, TikTok, and X, turning Tessori’s dance into one of this year’s most talked-about Independence Day moments.