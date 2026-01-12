Latest

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal – 12 Jan 2026

By News Desk
8:50 am | Jan 12, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates opened today with major global currencies holding strong positions at top of the board. US Dollar continues to dominate market, trading at a buying rate of 280.85 and a selling rate of 282.80, reflecting steady demand.

Euro (EUR) styaed at 327.05 for buying and 330.55 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained firm, exchanging between 377.15 and 381.15, maintaining its position as one of the strongest currencies.

UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) showed stable performance. Dirham traded at 76.47–77.37, while Riyal stood at 74.85–75.50, providing consistency for remittances and regional trade.

Other international currencies, including the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Japanese Yen, showed moderate movement, indicating a generally stable foreign exchange market.

Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.85 282.8
EUR Euro 327.05 330.55
GBP UK Pound Sterling 377.15 381.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.47 77.37
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.85 75.5
AUD Australian Dollar 186.6 191.1
BHD Bahrain Dinar 744.1 754.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 201.1 205.1
CNY China Yuan 39.59 39.99
DKK Danish Krone 43.75 44.15
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.75 36.1
INR Indian Rupee 3.04 3.13
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.88
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 908.15 918.15
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 68.6 69.2
NZD New Zealand Dollar 161.24 163.24
NOK Norwegian Krone 27.66 27.96
OMR Omani Riyal 728.5 738.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.26 76.96
SGD Singapore Dollar 217.5 221.5
SEK Swedish Krona 30.25 30.55
CHF Swiss Franc 351.82 354.57
THB Thai Baht 8.89 9.04
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

