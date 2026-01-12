Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal – 12 Jan 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates opened today with major global currencies holding strong positions at top of the board. US Dollar continues to dominate market, trading at a buying rate of 280.85 and a selling rate of 282.80, reflecting steady demand.

Euro (EUR) styaed at 327.05 for buying and 330.55 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained firm, exchanging between 377.15 and 381.15, maintaining its position as one of the strongest currencies.

UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) showed stable performance. Dirham traded at 76.47–77.37, while Riyal stood at 74.85–75.50, providing consistency for remittances and regional trade.

Other international currencies, including the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Japanese Yen, showed moderate movement, indicating a generally stable foreign exchange market.