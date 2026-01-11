Dollar, other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 January 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against local currency, led by US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound Sterling.

US Dollar (USD) remained at 280.85 for buying and 282.80 for selling, continuing to serve as the benchmark currency for trade and remittances. Euro (EUR) followed strong at 327.05 buying and 330.55 selling, reflecting steady demand in international transactions. Meanwhile, the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains the strongest among the top currencies, trading at 377.15 buying and 381.15 selling.

UAE Dirham is quoted at 76.47–77.37, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) stands at 74.85–75.50, both remaining stable due to their dollar peg and continued regional trade flows.

Among other major currencies, Swiss Franc (CHF) traded at 351.82–354.57, while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood at 201.10–205.10. Australian Dollar (AUD) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) also showed steady performance amid balanced buying and selling activity.