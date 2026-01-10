Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates – 10 January 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Jan 10, 2026
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance against leading foreign currencies in open market, with rates for the US dollar, euro, pound sterling, dirham and Saudi riyal remaining at elevated levels.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.85 for buying and Rs282.80 for selling, while Euro traded at Rs327.05 and Rs330.55, respectively. UK pound sterling continued to stay strong, exchanging hands at Rs377.15 on the buying side and Rs381.15 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.47 for buying and Rs77.37 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.50, respectively.

Canadian Dollar traded between Rs201.10 and Rs205.10, while the Australian dollar was quoted at Rs186.60 to Rs191.10. The Swiss franc remained firm at Rs351.82 for buying and Rs354.57 for selling.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 280.85 282.80
Euro EUR 327.05 330.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.15 381.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.47 77.37
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.50

Other Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
Australian Dollar AUD 186.60 191.10
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.10 754.10
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.10 205.10
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 43.75 44.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.04 3.13
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.15 918.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.60 69.20
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 728.50 738.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.50 221.50
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.89 9.04
 
