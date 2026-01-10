Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates – 10 January 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance against leading foreign currencies in open market, with rates for the US dollar, euro, pound sterling, dirham and Saudi riyal remaining at elevated levels.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.85 for buying and Rs282.80 for selling, while Euro traded at Rs327.05 and Rs330.55, respectively. UK pound sterling continued to stay strong, exchanging hands at Rs377.15 on the buying side and Rs381.15 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.47 for buying and Rs77.37 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.50, respectively.

Canadian Dollar traded between Rs201.10 and Rs205.10, while the Australian dollar was quoted at Rs186.60 to Rs191.10. The Swiss franc remained firm at Rs351.82 for buying and Rs354.57 for selling.