Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 January 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:50 am | Jan 9, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows steady movement today, with major global currencies remaining firm against the local currency. US Dollar continued to dominate trading, with buying rate of 280.7 and a selling rate of 282.85, reflecting sustained demand in the market.

UK Pound Sterling remained strongest among commonly traded currencies, quoted at 377.00 for buying and 381.00 for selling, while the Euro followed at 327 / 331, indicating stable performance across European currencies.

In Gulf segment, U.A.E Dirham traded at 76.45 (buying) and 77.35 (selling), while Saudi Riyal stood at 74.85 / 75.50, both showing minimal fluctuation and continued stability due to their dollar peg.

Among other major currenies, the Swiss Franc remained strong at 351.82 / 354.57, while the Canadian Dollar and Australian Dollar were recorded at 201 / 205 and 186.5 / 191 respectively. Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen and Indian Rupee traded at 1.78 / 1.88 and 3.03 / 3.12, maintaining narrow spreads.

Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 282.85
Euro EUR 327 331
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.00 381.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.50
Australian Dollar AUD 186.50 191.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.00 754.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.00 205.00
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 43.72 44.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 918.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.60 69.20
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 728.50 738.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.50 221.50
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.88 9.03
   
Our Correspondent

