Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 January 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows steady movement today, with major global currencies remaining firm against the local currency. US Dollar continued to dominate trading, with buying rate of 280.7 and a selling rate of 282.85, reflecting sustained demand in the market.

UK Pound Sterling remained strongest among commonly traded currencies, quoted at 377.00 for buying and 381.00 for selling, while the Euro followed at 327 / 331, indicating stable performance across European currencies.

In Gulf segment, U.A.E Dirham traded at 76.45 (buying) and 77.35 (selling), while Saudi Riyal stood at 74.85 / 75.50, both showing minimal fluctuation and continued stability due to their dollar peg.

Among other major currenies, the Swiss Franc remained strong at 351.82 / 354.57, while the Canadian Dollar and Australian Dollar were recorded at 201 / 205 and 186.5 / 191 respectively. Asian currencies such as the Japanese Yen and Indian Rupee traded at 1.78 / 1.88 and 3.03 / 3.12, maintaining narrow spreads.