US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Market Rates – 7 March 2026

By News Desk
5:25 am | Mar 7, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open currency market showed mixed movement, with US Dollar holding strong position while major global currencies such as the British pound and euro continued to trade at elevated levels.

US dollar was being bought at Rs279.00 and sold at Rs280.45 in the local market. The euro remained among the stronger currencies, trading at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling.

Meanwhile, the UK pound sterling continued to dominate the market as one of the highest-valued currencies, with a buying rate of Rs374.83 and a selling rate of Rs378.25.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham was available at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was trading at Rs73.80 and Rs74.80, respectively.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.00 280.45
Euro 325.31 329.05
UK Pound Sterling 374.83 378.25
UAE Dirham 75.75 77.00
Saudi Riyal 73.80 74.80
Australian Dollar 193.15 197.25
Bahrain Dinar 733.60 743.70
Canadian Dollar 201.60 205.25
China Yuan 38.00 39.05
Danish Krone 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar 34.94 35.94
Indian Rupee 2.60 3.02
Japanese Yen 1.7234 1.8234
Kuwaiti Dinar 888.85 898.30
Malaysian Ringgit 65.60 66.25
New Zealand Dollar 162.59 166.25
Norwegian Krone 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal 718.50 728.60
Qatari Riyal 74.79 75.55
Singapore Dollar 215.55 222.25
Swedish Korona 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht 7.50 7.75
 
