US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Market Rates – 7 March 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open currency market showed mixed movement, with US Dollar holding strong position while major global currencies such as the British pound and euro continued to trade at elevated levels.

US dollar was being bought at Rs279.00 and sold at Rs280.45 in the local market. The euro remained among the stronger currencies, trading at Rs325.31 for buying and Rs329.05 for selling.

Meanwhile, the UK pound sterling continued to dominate the market as one of the highest-valued currencies, with a buying rate of Rs374.83 and a selling rate of Rs378.25.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham was available at Rs75.75 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was trading at Rs73.80 and Rs74.80, respectively.