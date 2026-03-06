Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Market Rates – 6 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:53 am | Mar 6, 2026
KARACHI – The currency market witnessed a stable yet mixed trading session, with major international currencies maintaining strong levels against the Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar (USD)’s buying is 279 and 280.50 for selling, continuing to hover near the 280 mark. Euro (EUR) remained firm at 323.16 (buying) and 328.00 (selling), reflecting steady demand in the market.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stood among the highest traded currencies at 371.32 for buying and 376.98 for selling, indicating its continued strength.

UAE AED) was available at 75.35 for buying and 77.40 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at 73.75 and 74.50 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.5
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
