Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Brief Emergency Visit

JEDDAH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a few hours’ emergency official visit.

The prime minister was received at the Royal Terminal of Jeddah International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah region. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and other diplomatic officials also welcomed him.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier will stay in Saudi Arabia for a few hours and will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before returning to Pakistan.

A statement said the meeting between the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince will focus on the current regional situation. The two leaders will also hold detailed discussions on regional security and bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the visit reflects Pakistan’s positive diplomatic role, adding that the country will continue to play its part in diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hassan Andrabi said during a weekly press briefing that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is also accompanying him.

The spokesperson added that the visit is of great importance and is part of close bilateral consultations and discussions on regional peace and security. Pakistan will continue its efforts for de-escalation, ceasefire, dialogue, and diplomacy in the region.