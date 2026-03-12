Pm Shehbaz Flies To Saudi Arabia For Urgent Meeting With Crown Prince Mbs Amid Iran War

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on an urgent, high-level official visit to Saudi Arabia today, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The trip, lasting just a few hours, shows critical nature of the discussions ahead. Sharif’s visit comes at the special invitation of Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, promising a high-profile meeting between the two leaders.

At the top of the agenda, the escalating tensions gripping the region, pressing matters of regional security, and strengthening the historic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The visit is major boost for Pakistan’s diplomatic standing, showcasing the country’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in regional peace and stability. The message is clear: Pakistan is asserting itself as a key player on the international stage, and this visit is only the beginning.