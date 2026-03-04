Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Today Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal Rates – 4 March 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed slight activity as updated currency rates placed US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound at the top of the board, showing their continued dominance in Pakistan’s open market.

US Dollar (USD)’s buying rate is Rs279.1 and selling rate at Rs280.6, as greenback maintains its position as the most closely watched currency in the market.

Euro (EUR) followed with a buying rate of Rs323.4 and a selling rate of Rs328.28, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained among the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs370.6 for buying and Rs377.98 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs74.55 for buying and Rs75.5 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs73.5 and Rs74.5, respectively.

Bahrain Dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs 730.12 (buying) and Rs740.7 (selling), while the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest at Rs884.3 and Rs 896.3. The Omani Riyal (OMR) traded at Rs715.85 and Rs725.6.