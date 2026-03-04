Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Today Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal Rates – 4 March 2026

By News Desk
5:40 am | Mar 4, 2026
KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed slight activity as updated currency rates placed US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound at the top of the board, showing their continued dominance in Pakistan’s open market.

US Dollar (USD)’s buying rate is Rs279.1 and selling rate at Rs280.6, as greenback maintains its position as the most closely watched currency in the market.

Euro (EUR) followed with a buying rate of Rs323.4 and a selling rate of Rs328.28, while the UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained among the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs370.6 for buying and Rs377.98 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham (AED) stood at Rs74.55 for buying and Rs75.5 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs73.5 and Rs74.5, respectively.

Bahrain Dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs 730.12 (buying) and Rs740.7 (selling), while the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained one of the strongest at Rs884.3 and Rs 896.3. The Omani Riyal (OMR) traded at Rs715.85 and Rs725.6.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.6
Euro EUR 323.4 328.28
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.6 377.98
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.55 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 192.76 197.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.12 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.07 206
China Yuan CNY 38 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.46 35.31
Indian Rupee INR 2.5 3.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 884.3 896.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.5 68.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.2 167
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.85 725.6
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.75 77.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.53 218.53
Swedish Krona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 6.5 7.25
   
