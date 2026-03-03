US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Rate in Pakistan Today – USD to PKR – 3 March 2026

KARACHI – The latest foreign exchange rates show steady movement across major international currencies, with US Dollar (USD) trading at 279.00 (buying) and 280.50 (selling). Greenback continues to remain stable amid ongoing global market adjustments.

Euro (EUR) is being traded at 327.75 (buying) and 332.28 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stands higher at 369.49 (buying) and 378.98 (selling), maintaining its position among the strongest major currencies in the market.

UAE Dirham is available at 75.05 (buying) and 77.50 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at 73.50 (buying) and 74.50 (selling). Qatari Riyal (QAR) is quoted at 74.75 (buying) and 77.69 (selling), while Omani Riyal (OMR) and Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remain among the highest-valued currencies at 718.85–729.60 and 890.25–902.80 respectively.

Australian Dollar (AUD) stands at 193.72 (buying) and 198.25 (selling), Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.12–205.00, and the Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 220.05–223.30. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to trade at lower nominal levels, quoted at 1.78 (buying) and 1.88 (selling).