US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Rate in Pakistan Today – USD to PKR – 3 March 2026

By News Desk
5:37 am | Mar 3, 2026

KARACHI – The latest foreign exchange rates show steady movement across major international currencies, with US Dollar (USD) trading at 279.00 (buying) and 280.50 (selling). Greenback continues to remain stable amid ongoing global market adjustments.

Euro (EUR) is being traded at 327.75 (buying) and 332.28 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stands higher at 369.49 (buying) and 378.98 (selling), maintaining its position among the strongest major currencies in the market.

UAE Dirham is available at 75.05 (buying) and 77.50 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at 73.50 (buying) and 74.50 (selling). Qatari Riyal (QAR) is quoted at 74.75 (buying) and 77.69 (selling), while Omani Riyal (OMR) and Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remain among the highest-valued currencies at 718.85–729.60 and 890.25–902.80 respectively.

Australian Dollar (AUD) stands at 193.72 (buying) and 198.25 (selling), Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.12–205.00, and the Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 220.05–223.30. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to trade at lower nominal levels, quoted at 1.78 (buying) and 1.88 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 280.50
Euro EUR 327.75 332.28
UK Pound Sterling GBP 369.49 378.98
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 77.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 193.72 198.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.12 744.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.12 205.00
China Yuan CNY 38.00 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 2.50 3.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 890.25 902.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.50 68.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.20 169.00
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 718.85 729.60
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.75 77.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.05 223.30
Swedish Krona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 360.07 363.85
Thai Baht THB 6.50 7.25
 
