US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today – Currency Exchange Update – 2 March 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open market currency rates are about to get jolted amid regional tensions. As of Monday, US Dollar (USD) was recorded at Rs280.35 for buying and Rs282.15 for selling, maintaining its dominant position in the foreign exchange market.

Euro (EUR) stood at Rs330.75 (buying) and Rs335.28 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained among the strongest currencies at Rs377.90 for buying and Rs382.16 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs74.88 (buying) and Rs75.65 (selling).