Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound Rates – 1 March 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market showed firm trends, with major international currencies holding strong positions against the rupee.

US Dollar (USD) remained at the top of the trading board, with a buying rate of Rs280.35 and a selling rate of Rs282.15. Euro (EUR) followed at Rs330.75 for buying and Rs335.28 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to trade at elevated levels, standing at Rs377.90 for buying and Rs382.16 for selling.

UAE remained at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling while Saudi Riyal (SAR) was traded at Rs74.88 and Rs75.65 for buying and selling respectively.

Australian Dollar (AUD) stood at Rs197.93 (buying) and Rs201.25 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was traded at Rs203.68 and Rs207.00. The Singapore Dollar (SGD) was recorded at Rs220.05 for buying and Rs223.30 for selling.