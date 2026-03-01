Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound Rates – 1 March 2026

By News Desk
5:42 am | Mar 1, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market showed firm trends, with major international currencies holding strong positions against the rupee.

US Dollar (USD) remained at the top of the trading board, with a buying rate of Rs280.35 and a selling rate of Rs282.15. Euro (EUR) followed at Rs330.75 for buying and Rs335.28 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continued to trade at elevated levels, standing at Rs377.90 for buying and Rs382.16 for selling.

UAE remained at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling while Saudi Riyal (SAR) was traded at Rs74.88 and Rs75.65 for buying and selling respectively.

Australian Dollar (AUD) stood at Rs197.93 (buying) and Rs201.25 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was traded at Rs203.68 and Rs207.00. The Singapore Dollar (SGD) was recorded at Rs220.05 for buying and Rs223.30 for selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.35 282.15
Euro EUR 330.75 335.28
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.90 382.16
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.88 75.65
Australian Dollar AUD 197.93 201.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.12 751.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.68 207.00
China Yuan CNY 38.00 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 915.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 68.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.20 169.00
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 726.85 736.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.10 77.80
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.05 223.30
Swedish Krona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 360.07 363.85
Thai Baht THB 8.52 8.67
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now